Several taken into custody by apparent ICE agents in South Loop; police, protest activity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a large amount of police activity Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop.

A huge crowd formed outside of an office somehow related to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the 2200-block of South Michigan Avenue.

More than a dozen people were seen being taken away from the office by what appeared to be ICE agents.

The faces of the men and women being put into a total of two vans have been blurred because ABC7 Chicago does not know whether they face any charges.

There have been protesters gathered outside for much of the afternoon.

It was a very tense scene; people were unhappy with what was being done there.

Immigration advocates said many of those arrested are migrants, living in the U.S. without legal permission, who normally check in at that location as part of their process to stay in the United States.

It's the intensive supervision appearance program office, known as ISAP.

ISAP is a system used in Chicago and across the country to monitor individuals released from ICE custody, while they await immigration court proceedings.

Immigrant advocates said that people received texts this week from ISAP to report to the office, and instead of it being a routine check-in, where they would leave after, they were detained.

Soon after, ICE agents arrived, as did a few aldermen.

At one point, 35th Ward Alderman Anthony Quezada and 33rd Ward Alderwoman Rosanna Rodriguez Sanchez sat on the ground, blocking an ICE van from pulling into a lot next-door to the ISAP office.

After more ICE agents arrived, the angry crowd shouted "shame," as more than a dozen people were brought outside into the vans.

Many were crying after the vans pulled off.

Neither federal authorities or Chicago police immediately provided additional information about what took place.

