2 injured in explosion at Seymour of Sycamore, police say

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured after an explosion at Seymour of Sycamore Monday morning, Sycamore police said.

The explosion occurred at about 8:34 a.m. at the paint company in the 900-block of Crosby Avenue.

Police said two people were injured and were transported to the hospital.

Firefighters have contained the fire but continue to work on extinguishing it.

Police said there is no known threat to adjacent areas.