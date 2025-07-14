56-year-old man dies days after South Side hit-and-run crash: medical examiner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 56-year-old pedestrian has died after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood earlier this month, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Shaheed Muhammed died Thursday, the medical examiner's office said.

The crash occurred at about 2:47 p.m. July 5 in the 6300-block of South Halsted Street.

Police said Muhammed was struck by a 2014 Audi Q5, four-door sedan, bearing Illinois Plate EP16347, traveling north on Halsted Street.

The driver of the Audi did not stop and drove away, police said.

Police said the vehicle may have front-end damage and a newly replaced windshield.

Police said Muhammed was a pedestrian, but the medical examiner's office called him a bicyclist, and said he suffered multiple injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Major Accidents at (312) 745-4521.

