'Shōgun' sweeps at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards

FX's hit show was the most-winning series of the night, sweeping all nominated categories. Plus, details on season two!

LOS ANGELES -- After shattering an Emmy record last year with 18 wins in one season, FX's breakout hit "Sh ō gun," swept its nominated categories at this year's Golden Globes Awards.

"Sh ō gun" was nominated for and won four categories, including Best Television Series (Drama), Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor. This made the series the most-decorated show of the night.

"Sh ō gun" star Hiroyuki Sanada, who won Best Actor (Drama), said "this is not only for Japanese filmmakers or actors, but filmmakers and actors all over the world getting big chance. I hope it's going to be a big stepping stone for the next generation all over the world."

Tadanobu Asano who won Best Supporting Actor explained, "the first time I ever worked with Hiroyuki Sanada was when I was 19-years-old, and now, we are here today in this place, and 'Sh ō gun' really gave me the opportunity to really put all of my experiences that I've ever had as an artist and person and really put it into 'Sh ō gun.'"

After Anna Sawai won for Best Actress, she revealed to the Golden Globes pressroom if she'd return for season two of "Shōgun."

After Anna Sawai won for Best Actress, she revealed to the pressroom if she'd return for season two. "If they asked me, I would absolutely do it. There's no way I'm going to say no."

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, executive producers and writers of "Sh ō gun," told On The Red Carpet what fans can expect from the second season. "Everyone is definitely in for the fashion show of 'Sh ō gun,' we have found so many more opportunities for great armor, great costumes, great bits, great costume changes throughout every single episode." Marks also added "our costume designer is going to go nuts this season with the kind of scenes we have."

Season two of "Sh ō gun" is currently in the works. The first season is streaming now on Hulu.

Meanwhile, along with "Sh ō gun's" four wins, The Walt Disney Company also earned another two Golden Globes Awards, one for Kieran Culkin's Best Supporting Actor performance in Searchlight Pictures' "A Real Pain" and another for Jeremy Allen White's Best Actor performance in FX's "The Bear."

