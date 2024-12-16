Wisconsin school shooting: 4 killed, shooter dead, 5 hurt | LIVE

Four people were killed and five others have been hurt from a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, police said.

The suspected shooter, a juvenile, is also dead, police said.

The injured victims' conditions were not immediately clear.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., where multiple injuries were reported following a shooting, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

There have been 92 school shootings were at least 1 victim was injured so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded.

Abundant Life Christian School shooting: 4 killed, 5 hurt; suspect dead

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted, "I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

There have been 487 mass shootings in 2024 as of December 16, including this latest one in Wisconsin. This time last year there were 641 mass shootings.

This is Wisconsin's eight mass shooting so far this year and Madison's second mass shooting this year.

The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed - not including the perpetrator - counted 656 Mass Shootings in 2023, 646 in 2022, 689 in 2021 and 610 in 2020.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.