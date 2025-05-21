Shop exclusive discounts with summer kickoff items from loungewear to sling bags, up to 70% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

We're kicking off summer! This week, ABC Secret Sales brings you great deals to help you jump right into the new season. From loungewear to hats and sling bags, shop and save big with our exclusive discounts.

Summer Kickoff

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Cozy Earth: Pajamas & Loungewear $57.50

$115 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Bedtime can't come soon enough when you are jumping into Cozy Earth styles. The fan favorite, classic viscose from bamboo stretch-knit is super soft, breathable and luxurious. The lightweight styles sleep degrees cooler than cotton to keep your temperature just right throughout the night. The short and long options, as well as robes, will be your new go-tos. Plus, the organic cotton french terry pullover and cropped pants pair together for the ultimate couch to errands set.

35% off ABC Secret Sales Staff BedJet: Climate Comfort Sleep System $324

$499 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Sleep better with on-demand cooling, warming, and sweat-drying comfort right in your bed! BedJet sends a gentle, quiet stream of air directly into your bed where it's most efficient and effective to keep you comfortable while you sleep. It works on any size bed or mattress; it's quick to install and easy to use. An advanced remote control and integrated technology allow you to set custom temperature and fan settings for every hour of the night. Fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up more refreshed. The air-based technology means there's no need to worry about leaky water tubes or hazardous electrical wires in your bed. Free shipping!

40% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Bed Scrunchie: 360 Bed Sheet Holder $30

$50 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Ever wake up to loose, wrinkled sheets that won't stay in place? Bed Scrunchie is a 360-degree sheet-tightening system that keeps your bed smooth, snug, and hotel-perfect. Each pack comes with one bed scrunchie and 8 fabric clips. Simply clip your sheet, place it on the bed and pull to tighten. You can pair multiple bed scrunchies on the same bed to keep sheets, toppers, and even duvets perfectly secure and tidy.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Ponyflo: Hats & Bags $36

$60 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Don't sacrifice style for function. Ponyflo is a fresh take on hats with ponytail-friendly openings. The Sunblocker offers UV protection, so you can beat the heat and keep hair off your neck. The active cap has a built-in mesh fabric sweatband to wick moisture for all day comfort. Active caps paired with matching crossbodies make the ultimate on-the-go summer duo.

67% off ABC Secret Sales Staff MALIBU SKYE: Sling Bags $25

$78 Valid: Invalid date to Invalid date Shop Now

Go hands-free with MALIBU SKYE's stylish sling bags. The Julia features three separate compartments to keep your valuables secure. The diamond-quilted detailing elevates the look and an adjustable strap ensures comfort. There's also a sleek, simple option, with a top zipped compartment and front pocket featuring three credit card slots secured by a magnetic closure. The adjustable strap is webbed with accent colors for a standout statement. Both styles are crafted with a vegan leather exterior and fully lined interior.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.