Singer and songwriter 'Slique Jay Adams' talks about his new album 'Brown Liquor'

Chicago singer-songwriter Slique Jay Adam stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about his latest album "Brown Liquor." The producer and performer uses his blend of rhythm and sound to explore the complexity of relationships through songs. To learn more about Slique Jay Adam and his music and songs, click here.

Slique Jay Adam will be performing his song named "Chill" on August 9th at The Taste of Bellwood.