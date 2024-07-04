Sioux Falls, South Dakota Burger King worker retires after 48 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WLS) -- A Burger King employee in South Dakota is retiring after 48 years.

Jane Aulner started her career with the fast food restaurant in 1976. She said the feeling of family with her coworkers is one of the reasons she never left the restaurant for nearly half a century.

She also said she felt comfort in ggetting to know people and watching the grow.

"It warms my heart when I got somebody coming inside or come through the drive through, they go 'Wow, you're still here. Do you remember me?'" she said. "And they'll tell me their name like maybe I trained them or had them when they were in college, before they moved off and got married and had their own lives. So that was, that was really fun."

As much as Aulner's coworkers made an impact on her, they said she has left an impression on them.

"She's huge, she's the cornerstone," said manager Belvie Kennerly. "I mean, you can't do anything without a team member like June to help keep things running for you."