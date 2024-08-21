Loyola basketball chaplain Sister Jean celebrates 105th birthday

Sister Jean, a legendary Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team fan and their chaplain, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday in Chicago.

Sister Jean, a legendary Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team fan and their chaplain, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday in Chicago.

Sister Jean, a legendary Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team fan and their chaplain, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday in Chicago.

Sister Jean, a legendary Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team fan and their chaplain, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular college basketball super-fan is celebrating another trip around the sun.

Loyola University's beloved Sister Jean turned 105 on Wednesday!

She has been the chaplain for the Ramblers men's basketball team since 1994. Now, 30 years later, she is still their number-one fan.

READ MORE | Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday at Loyola Block Party in 2023

The Loyola community will celebrate Sister Jean's birthday August 29 with a campus block party in her honor.

SEE ALSO | Estelle Long, Chicago's real-life 'Rosie the Riveter,' celebrates 104th birthday