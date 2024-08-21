WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Loyola basketball chaplain Sister Jean celebrates 105th birthday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 21, 2024 10:20PM
Loyola's Sister Jean celebrates 105th birthday
Sister Jean, a legendary Loyola University Ramblers men's basketball team fan and their chaplain, celebrated her 105th birthday Wednesday in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular college basketball super-fan is celebrating another trip around the sun.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Loyola University's beloved Sister Jean turned 105 on Wednesday!

She has been the chaplain for the Ramblers men's basketball team since 1994. Now, 30 years later, she is still their number-one fan.

READ MORE | Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday at Loyola Block Party in 2023

The Loyola community will celebrate Sister Jean's birthday August 29 with a campus block party in her honor.

SEE ALSO | Estelle Long, Chicago's real-life 'Rosie the Riveter,' celebrates 104th birthday

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW