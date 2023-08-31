Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday at Loyola Block Party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sister Jean has been serenaded with "Happy Birthday" more than 100 times in her life.

That includes several times for her 104th birthday alone. But, when you get to be 104 years old, you earn the right celebrate however you like.

And, Loyola's beloved Sister Jean loves to celebrate with the campus community that she has been a part of for most of her adult life.

At 104 years old, she is a rock star. Last week, she threw out the first pitch at a Cubs game. This week, she partied at the Loyola Block Party. Sister Jean may be more than a century old, but she can still get her party on.

At a back to school block party, Loyola students lined up to get a picture with Sister Jean. Ross Metzler got her to autograph her book.

Sister Jean gained worldwide attention in 2018 as the chaplain for the Loyola men's basketball team that enjoyed a magical season capped by a trip to the final four.

She hopes the team will get back there, but she says at this age, every day is a gift.