Bicyclist hit by vehicle, critically injured in Skokie, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was critically injured after a crash Wednesday in the north suburbs.

A 27-year-old man was riding a bicycle near Skokie Boulevard and Gross Point Road in Skokie when he was hit by a vehicle in the intersection, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital in "critical but stable" condition, police said.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assist Team is assisting the Skokie police with the investigation into the crash.

It was not immediately known if any charges or citations were filed. No further information was available.