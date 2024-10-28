Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Skokie, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near North Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street in Skokie, police said.

A man was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that was driving on Crawford, police said. He died as a result of the crash.

The vehicle fled from the scene after the crash. It was a dark-colored vehicle, Skokie police said.

The hit-and-run victim's age and identity were not immediately known.

The Skokie Police Department and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, Major Crash Assistance Team continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.