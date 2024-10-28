3 killed, child seriously injured in severe car crash in McHenry County, officials say

MCHENRY COUNTY (WLS) -- Three people died and a juvenile was airlifted to a hospital after a major crash Sunday afternoon in the far northwest suburbs.

The crash happened around 12:02 p.m. in the 13400 block of Davis Road in unincorporated Woodstock, McHenry County officials said.

When first responders arrived and located the severe car crash, one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

Crews rescued a juvenile who was trapped in a silver SUV involved in the crash. The child was airlifted to a hospital in Maywood.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters located two people trapped inside a black sedan. They were both also pronounced dead at the scene.

A Jeep was struck by debris during the crash, but a driver and a passenger inside were uninjured, McHenry County officials said.

The ages and genders of the people involved in the crash have not yet been released. The McHenry County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.