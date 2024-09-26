5-year-old girl helps save mom's life by calling 911, honored by Skokie police: 'She remained calm'

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban 5-year-old girl is making Chicago proud Wednesday as she was honored by Skokie police for helping to save her mother's life.

The girl, Zoey Reddick, called 911 back in May after her mom suddenly fainted, and then she calmly talked through the situation with the operator.

It was just after dinner time when the mother and daughter had just picked out a movie to watch together. That was all Jessica Reddick remembered that May evening.

Reddick had fainted from seizure-like activity. The next thing she knew, she was surrounded by paramedics.

"Everyone was surrounding me," Jessica said. "And I'm like, 'what happened?'"

Jessica's 5-year-old daughter Zoey had stepped in to help her mother.

"She called me, and I say, 'Yes, mommy? Yes, mommy? Yes, Mommy?'" Zoey said. "She wasn't saying nothing."

"I was in total shock, like, 'who called 911?'" Jessica said. "And they're like, 'your daughter.' And I couldn't believe it."

The kindergartener knew exactly what to tell the dispatcher, from her mother's condition to their home address, everything her parents taught her.

"I was just totally blown away," Jessica said. "The way that she remained calm. The way that she gave 100% accurate information."

The little girl shared her secret to staying so calm.

"I took 10 deep breaths... 10 deep breaths, so I calmed down," Zoey said. "I was panicking, but I calmed down."

Zoey was honored by the Skokie Police Department Wednesday night for her heroism.

"Heroes come in all shapes, sizes and forms," Jessica said. "You have Superwoman, Superman. I have a super Zoey."

If you ask Zoey, she says she has a super mom.

"I'm grateful I have a mom," Zoey said. "I have a blessed mom."

