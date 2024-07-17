Skokie police looking for missing 82-year-old woman Tsering Wangyal, last seen Monday

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Skokie police said Tsering Wangyal was last seen in the area of the 9500-block of Bronx Place in on Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Wangyal is described as 5-foot-1 and160 pounds. She has silver hair and brown eyes.

Police said they do not have a description of Wangyal's clothing, but she wears glasses.

Police said anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wangyal, observes a subject matching her description, or has any information that can aid in locating her should call 911 immediately.

The Skokie Police Department can also be reached by calling 847-982-5900.