Sky high Live; The St. Regis Chicago

ABC7's Terell Brown was live from the top of The St. Regis Chicago.

ABC7's Terell Brown was live from the top of The St. Regis Chicago.

ABC7's Terell Brown was live from the top of The St. Regis Chicago.

ABC7's Terell Brown was live from the top of The St. Regis Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time to get to the big reveal for ABC7's Sky High Live!

This week we were 101 stories up on top of The St. Regis Chicago.

It's the tallest building in the world designed by a woman: Chicago's own Jeanne Gang.

Location-wise, it's where the Chicago River meets Lake Michigan.

In the heart of downtown, Navy Pier is steps away and Millennium Park is also nearby.

It's unique ripple and flowing design comes from stacked geometric shapes called frustums.

Inside, there's a mix of luxury guest rooms, residential suites, a five-star spa, rooftop pool, and several restaurants- all open of which are open to the public.

When you look at the building it's become part of the city's architectural identity.

A shimmering connection between the river, lake, and sky.

READ ALSO | How architect Jeanne Gang reshaped Chicago's spectacular skyline