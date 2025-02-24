Jeffery Manor's historic, Black-owned Skyway Bowling may face closure amid financial hardships

A historic Black-owned bowling alley in Jeffery Manor, Chicago might have to close due to financial hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic bowling alley may face closure without community help.

Skyway Bowling was one of the first Black-owned bowling alleys in the country and has served as a pillar for the community.

Skyway Bowling is not just a bowling alley. It is a safe haven for the community, one that been shared across generations.

It is like the sporty version of the barbershop, where laughter, fun, and relationships are built.

"I've been bowling since I was 8. My mom has been a bowler. So, most people back in those days grew up in the bowling alley," said Skyway Bowling owner Brunetta Hill-Corley.

Hill-Corley took over ownership of Skyway Bowling from her parents. It was one of the first Black-owned bowling alleys in the country. But now, it is facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We could have gone from like maybe 20 to 30 leagues down to 10," Hill-Corley said.

For bowlers like Jeffery Davenport, this is where he learned his skills.

"There were leagues here every day. We're talking about hundreds and hundreds of people coming in bowling," Davenport said.

The alley goes beyond just a space for sport. It also serves as a light in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

"We do our annual toy drive. We do a coat drive. We try to do a food drive and a back-to-school event," Hill-Corley said. "This is how a community thrives, having a safe place to come."

Hill-Corley said they have even given opportunities for kids to be in junior leagues, where they can earn money and college scholarships. That's a goal for Leslie Lindsey's 13-year-old son.

"To see him come out of his shell and not as introverted and socializing, it's heart-touching," Lindsey said.

Making an impact is the mission here for Hill-Corley as she tells the entire community to come on in.

"We're here. We're alive. We want you to come join in the fun," Hill-Corley said.

Skyway Bowling needs the community's help to stay open. If you would like to support their cause, click here.