Sleeping 13-year-old girl sexually abused by knife-wielding suspect in West Garfield Park home: CPD

A sleeping 13-year-old girl was sexually abused by a male armed with a knife in a West Garfield Park home on Kilpatrick Avenue, Chicago police said.

A sleeping 13-year-old girl was sexually abused by a male armed with a knife in a West Garfield Park home on Kilpatrick Avenue, Chicago police said.

A sleeping 13-year-old girl was sexually abused by a male armed with a knife in a West Garfield Park home on Kilpatrick Avenue, Chicago police said.

A sleeping 13-year-old girl was sexually abused by a male armed with a knife in a West Garfield Park home on Kilpatrick Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday after a teen girl was sexually abused by and armed offender while she was asleep inside a residence on the city's West Side.

The crime happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of South ilpatrick Avenue in West Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The 13-year-old female victim was asleep when she was "awakened by an unknown male who was groping her while armed with a knife," the community alert read.

The suspect wanted for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse fled the scene on a rental bicycle, police said. He was described as 6 feet tall with and slim build and clean shaven. The suspect's age range was not known.

"He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, black hat, a surgical mask covering his face and a blue rubber glove on his right hand," the community alert read.

No further information about the crime was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to contact Chicago police Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JH515656.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood