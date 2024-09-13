Some small business owners concerned about new Starbucks opening in Little Village this month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Starbucks is opening in the Little Village neighborhood, but not everyone is happy about it.

Some community members do not want major companies to hurt the area's family culture.

Much of the concern comes from small business owners, who say the presence of a Starbucks is going to take away from the very rich, community flavor of the neighborhood, while others say they believe it will help boost their own business.

Azúcar is like a home's living room for Little Village families, filling people up with coffee and ice cream flavors rooted in Mexican culture.

"Families can come with their children and their pets," Azúcar owner Victor Garcia said, in Spanish.

But it is a culture, Garcia says, is at risk with the new Starbucks opening on 26th and Albany.

"I do feel like it will impact me, my business won't survive against a company that big," Victor said.

"Let us not forget the origins of La Vita, and that is really centered around little small businesses," said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, who works in Little Village.

Little Village Chamber of Commerce issued a statement, saying, in part, "actively advocated for a local small business to occupy the space, the decision ultimately rested with the property owners."

"I don't think Starbucks is going to last long here, not in this community," said community organizer Graciela Garcia.

Graciela said she is leading the charge in a community protest Sunday morning before the Mexican Independence Day Parade, as well as giving Starbucks a list of demands.

"One of the demands is that, since they are going to be in our community, for them not to take from the flavor palette of the community," Graciela said.

It also includes hiring from the community with a minimum salary of $20 to $25 an hour.

A spokesperson for Starbucks did not directly address those demands but told ABC7 they will "work closely with community members at this store and our partners (employees) connect with their neighbors, build partnerships with local organizations and support community events."

"We have a distinct flavor, and our flavor is one that's of our pride," said Karina Ayala-Bermejo, who works in Little Village.

However, some say the Starbucks will boost the neighborhood economy.

"A lot of people are looking for jobs. They got to go far, so if they're closer over here, they're closer for them to work," said Little Village resident Sonia Rivera.

But those like Victor, who welcomes community kids in every year to help make his ice cream, say some places cannot replicate true family values.

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce says Starbucks is expected to open on Sept. 20.

Full statement from Starbucks spokesperson:

As you know, Starbucks is opening a new Community Store in the Little Village community this fall. Launched in 2015, Starbucks Community Stores focus on helping provide economic opportunity in rural and urban communities through local hiring, creating dedicated space for communities to come together for events, partnering with local artists and working with diverse contractors and sub-contractors. Community Stores sit at the heart of our mission: to nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection. They are purpose-defined to support our partners, our customers and our communities in ways that meaningfully drive lasting connection. Importantly, they are led by partners (often from the communities they serve) who know their neighborhoods best and provide intentional and dedicated programming and experiences.

This community store - Starbucks 4th in Chicago - will employ 15 green apron partners (employees) including nine members of the Little Village community, will feature custom artwork by local artists (for example, Chicago-based artist Diske Uno is designing a mural for the store) and, like other community stores, is being built in partnership with diverse contractors.

Other Starbucks Community Store locations in Chicago include our stores on 63rd & Halsted (opened in 2016), 95th & Ashland (opened in 2022), and at North & Cicero (opened in 2023). In the past, those stores have work with organizations including City Year, Boys & Girls Clubs, New Life Centers, and the Firehouse Community Arts Center, in addition to supporting local food security and hunger relief efforts.

Full statement from Little Village Chamber of Commerce:

The Little Village Chamber of Commerce recognizes the concerns expressed by community members regarding the opening of a Starbucks in our neighborhood. While we actively advocated for a local small business to occupy the space, the decision ultimately rested with the property owners. The Chamber did not play a role in selecting Starbucks as the tenant.

Our commitment is to ensure that any business, including corporations like Starbucks, understands and respects the unique needs, concerns, and values of the Little Village community. Moving forward, our focus is on fostering a positive relationship between Starbucks and the neighborhood, encouraging them to engage responsibly, support local initiatives, and contribute to the overall well-being of the area. We remain dedicated to championing and uplifting small businesses in Little Village, ensuring their continued growth and success.