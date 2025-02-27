Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Trina Robinson'

In the latest 'SoapChat' feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu learned about Tabyana Ali, who plays 'Trina Robinson' on General Hospital. Ali's has played the 'GH' character since 2022. She spoke about her years of experience on General Hospital and skills in the kitchen.

'SoapChat' is showcased on Thursdays during the digital live newscast. You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

Click here to follow with Tabyana Ali on Instagram.