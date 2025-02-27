24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Trina Robinson'

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 2:07PM
Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Trina Robinson'
Tabyana Ali plays 'Trina Robinson' on General Hospital.

In the latest 'SoapChat' feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu learned about Tabyana Ali, who plays 'Trina Robinson' on General Hospital. Ali's has played the 'GH' character since 2022. She spoke about her years of experience on General Hospital and skills in the kitchen.

'SoapChat' is showcased on Thursdays during the digital live newscast. You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

Click here to follow with Tabyana Ali on Instagram.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW