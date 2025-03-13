Quick cloning tip: What to do if someone creates fake Facebook account with your name

Here is a warning about the social media cloning scam.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip about cloned social media accounts.

Have your Facebook friends told you they got a new friend request from you with your name and picture, but with little to no profile information?

It is a classic case of cloning. First, don't panic. Your account hasn't been hacked. Scammers have just copied your public profile info to create a new, fake account.

Second, report the fake account to Facebook, under "pretending to be someone."

Third, warn your friends not to accept the request from the fake account.

The person who made it is likely trying to scam your friends.

Post a message on your timeline letting everyone know it's not you.

You may also want to tighten your privacy settings and limit who can see your profile details.