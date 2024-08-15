11-year-old Duke Rancic shares family favorite Giuliana Italian Salad recipe on Cooking Up a Storm

RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey and Duke Rancic joined ABC7 Chicago to share the recipe of a classic RPM summer salad.

RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey and Duke Rancic joined ABC7 Chicago to share the recipe of a classic RPM summer salad.

RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey and Duke Rancic joined ABC7 Chicago to share the recipe of a classic RPM summer salad.

RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey and Duke Rancic joined ABC7 Chicago to share the recipe of a classic RPM summer salad.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The son of a Chicago celebrity joined Tracy Butler on Cooking Up A Storm.

11-year-old Duke is training to become a chef at his father's RPM Steak restaurants.

RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey joined the chef in training to assemble a family favorite, the Giuliana Italian Salad.

READ ALSO | RPM Steak's Bill Rancic grills bone-in ribeye steak on Cooking Up A Storm

Recipe for Giuliana's Italian Salad

Ingredients:

For Salad:

-Half a cup of iceberg lettuce, julienned

-Fourth of a cup of Roma crunch lettuce, julienned

-2 Tbsp. radicchio, julienned

-2 pepperoncini, sliced

-20 Castelvetrano olives, quartered

-One small cucumber, peeled, seeded and julienned

-Fourth of a cup of salami, julienned

-Fourth of a cup of provolone cheese, julienned

-Fourth of a cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

-2 small roma tomatoes, quartered

-Fourth of a cups of chickpeas

-2 Tbsp. ricotta salata, grated

-2 radishes, julienned

-5 Tbsp. Lambrusco vinaigrette (ingredients and recipe below)

-1 lemon, quartered

-Salt, to taste

-18 basil leaves

-Oregano, to taste

-Black pepper, 4 turns

For Lambrusco Vinaigrette:

-Half a cup of Giaccomo Lambrusco vinegar

-One cup and a fourth of Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil

-One shallot, brunoise

-Salt, to taste

To make the dressing, whisk together all ingredients. The recipe makes two cups of vinaigrette, which can be stored in a covered container and refrigerated for up to one week.

In a large mixing bowl, toss all salad ingredients together except for the last five.

Add two squeezes of lemon and a pinch of salt; check for seasoning and add more salt to taste.

Place salad into a large serving bowl, piling as tall as possible in the center.

Garnish with fresh basil leaves, oregano to taste and 4 turns of cracked black pepper.

