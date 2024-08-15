11-year-old Duke Rancic shares family favorite Giuliana Italian Salad recipe on Cooking Up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The son of a Chicago celebrity joined Tracy Butler on Cooking Up A Storm.
11-year-old Duke is training to become a chef at his father's RPM Steak restaurants.
RPM Executive Chef Bob Broskey joined the chef in training to assemble a family favorite, the Giuliana Italian Salad.
Ingredients:
For Salad:
-Half a cup of iceberg lettuce, julienned
-Fourth of a cup of Roma crunch lettuce, julienned
-2 Tbsp. radicchio, julienned
-2 pepperoncini, sliced
-20 Castelvetrano olives, quartered
-One small cucumber, peeled, seeded and julienned
-Fourth of a cup of salami, julienned
-Fourth of a cup of provolone cheese, julienned
-Fourth of a cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
-2 small roma tomatoes, quartered
-Fourth of a cups of chickpeas
-2 Tbsp. ricotta salata, grated
-2 radishes, julienned
-5 Tbsp. Lambrusco vinaigrette (ingredients and recipe below)
-1 lemon, quartered
-Salt, to taste
-18 basil leaves
-Oregano, to taste
-Black pepper, 4 turns
For Lambrusco Vinaigrette:
-Half a cup of Giaccomo Lambrusco vinegar
-One cup and a fourth of Partanna Extra Virgin Olive Oil
-One shallot, brunoise
-Salt, to taste
To make the dressing, whisk together all ingredients. The recipe makes two cups of vinaigrette, which can be stored in a covered container and refrigerated for up to one week.
In a large mixing bowl, toss all salad ingredients together except for the last five.
Add two squeezes of lemon and a pinch of salt; check for seasoning and add more salt to taste.
Place salad into a large serving bowl, piling as tall as possible in the center.
Garnish with fresh basil leaves, oregano to taste and 4 turns of cracked black pepper.