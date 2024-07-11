RPM Italian's Bill Rancic grills bone-in ribeye steak on Cooking Up A Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago celebrity joined a Cooking Up A Storm on Thursday.

Bill and wife Giuliana Rancic are behind the RPM restaurants in Chicago, including Italian, steak and seafood.

The Lettuce Entertain you dining destinations have been in the heart of Chicago since 2012.

Rancic showed off his grilling skills with ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler.

The two grilled a bone-in ribeye steak, grilled veggies and worked up an heirloom tomato salad.

RPM Italian is located at 52 W Illinois street in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Learn more about RPM Restaurants here.

