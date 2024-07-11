WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

RPM Italian's Bill Rancic grills bone-in ribeye steak on Cooking Up A Storm

Tracy Butler Image
ByTracy Butler WLS logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024 6:11PM
RPM's Bill Rancic grills bone-in ribeye steak on Cooking Up A Storm
Chicago celebrity Bill Rancic showed off his grilling skills with a bone-in ribeye, grilled veggies and heirloom tomato salad.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago celebrity joined a Cooking Up A Storm on Thursday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Bill and wife Giuliana Rancic are behind the RPM restaurants in Chicago, including Italian, steak and seafood.

The Lettuce Entertain you dining destinations have been in the heart of Chicago since 2012.

Rancic showed off his grilling skills with ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler.

The two grilled a bone-in ribeye steak, grilled veggies and worked up an heirloom tomato salad.

RPM Italian is located at 52 W Illinois street in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

Learn more about RPM Restaurants here.

SEE ALSO | South Side restaurant Lexington Betty Smokehouse shares pulled pork recipe on Cooking Up A Storm

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW