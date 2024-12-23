Man shot to death in alley in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in a South Side alley on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 8000-block of South Escanaba Avenue just after 9:15 a.m.

A 48-year-old man was standing in an alley when someone shot him, police said.

The victim was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood