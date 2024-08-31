Man shot to death inside vehicle in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the South Chicago neighborhood's 2900-block of East 89th Street just after 8:30 a.m.

A man was inside a stopped vehicle when someone approached him on foot and opened fire, police said.

Police said the victim, shot in his chest, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

