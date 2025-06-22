Woman killed after crashing vehicle off road in South Elgin, police say

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after her vehicle crashed early Saturday in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. near Randall Road and Stearns Road in South Elgin, police said.

A vehicle was driving at the location when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a traffic sign, a street light pole, an electrical utility pole and a tree, police said.

The driver, 46-year-old Erin Vitale of South Elgin, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.