24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman killed after crashing vehicle off road in South Elgin, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 6:59PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after her vehicle crashed early Saturday in the west suburbs.

The crash happened around 1:59 a.m. near Randall Road and Stearns Road in South Elgin, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A vehicle was driving at the location when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a traffic sign, a street light pole, an electrical utility pole and a tree, police said.

The driver, 46-year-old Erin Vitale of South Elgin, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW