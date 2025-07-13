Pedestrian killed in South Loop crash; driver in custody: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is in custody after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in the South Loop on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 800-block of West Roosevelt Road around 6:40 a.m.

A 35-year-old woman was driving a Mazda SUV eastbound on Roosevelt Road when she hit a 69-year-old woman who was walking in the street, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers took the driver into custody, and charges are pending.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

