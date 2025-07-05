At least 8 people wounded in mass shooting inside Philadelphia bar

At least 11 people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

At least 11 people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

At least 11 people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

At least 11 people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

PHILADELPHIA -- At least eight people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at the 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge in the 1100-block of South 11th Street.

Authorities had originally said 11 people were shot, but they have since updated the number after realizing some of the victims were counted twice.

Police rushed three of the victims to nearby hospitals. Eight other people arrived at area hospitals on their own.

Two people are in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back.

All of the victims are expected to survive, police say.

They are now working to figure out what was happening inside the lounge when the gunfire erupted.

"This business should not be open that late, and upon arrival it was shut, and we had to ensure there were no other victims inside," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

It's not yet clear how many people opened fire.

Police say they recovered a number of shell casings from the second-floor bar, the stairway that leads to the street, and more shell casings in the parking lot below.

"We're not sure if those shell casings came from a gun that was fired above, or if the gunman or gunmen were firing even from the lower floors," Pace said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.