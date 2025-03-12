Chicago pastor hosting 'nation's largest egg giveaway' after new report shows egg prices up 59%

The latest CPI report shows consumer prices rose 2.8% in Feb. compared to a year ago, easing slightly over the first full month under President Trump.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inflation cooled down more than expected last month, according to the consumer price index. However, some experts say this is not the time to celebrate, especially as grocery prices continue to rise.

A Chicago pastor is taking action to help with soaring egg prices.

Inflation increased by 0.2%. That's better than many economists were expecting. However, food prices, specifically eggs, are up by nearly 59% compared to last year.

A Chicago pastor on the South Side said he isn't waiting on the economy to change. He's taking action.

Some economists breathed a small sigh of relief Wednesday after reviewing the latest consumer price index report.

Our churches are giving away 40,000 eggs this weekend, because Black families are struggling at the grocery store. Reverend Dr. Charlie Dates, head pastor of Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church

Prices in February were up by 2.8% compared to a year ago. That's 0.2% percent better than January, and is news than could calm down volatile markets.

37:55 is this cpi report something consumers should be celebrating? Phil: absolutely not, especially when it comes to groceries.

Phil Lempert, food industry expert and editor of the Supermarket Guru, said the CPI report is not something consumers should be celebrating. He said the average consumer is still hurting at the grocery store.

"Meat and poultry up 7.7%," Lempert said. "Pork, not so much. It's up about 1.5%. So the reality is, as much as we've been complaining bout the prices in the supermarket, it's going to get worse, and that's before all these tariffs take place."

And then there are egg prices, which are up nearly 59% compared to this time last year.

That's where Reverend Dr. Charlie Dates comes in. He's the head pastor of both Progressive Baptist Church and Salem Baptist Church.

Pastor Dates is spearheading what he calls the nation's largest egg giveaway, and it's on the South Side.

"Our churches are giving away 40,000 eggs this weekend, because Black families are struggling at the grocery store," Pastor Dates said. "Historically, the Black church in America has cared for the Black flourishing of the family. We also know that eggs are the primary source of income for low income families. So, rather than waiting for someone else to fix this... we can still care for our people in compassionate ways."

Pastor Dates said he came up with the initiative after hearing from his members and people in the community.

"Our churches have people who span the economic spectrum," Pastor Dates said. "They are holding on to eggs past their deadline date. They are cooking eggs that they've had for weeks because they cannot go to the grocery store and make sense of paying these prices."

He said it's just one of a few initiatives his churches are leading to help consumers in Chicago deal with higher prices.

"We want to help families flourish and survive," Pastor Dates said. "We want to help families in need right now."

The egg giveaway is happening this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Progressive Chicago members will be stationed at 47th and the Dan Ryan, at 55th and the Dan Ryan, and at 35th and King Drive. Salem Chicago members will be stationed at 87th and the Dan Ryan, and at 108th and Michigan.

Read CPI report here: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/cpi.pdf