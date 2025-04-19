Korporate's 'Black Chicago Be Like' series nominated for Webby Award

South Side native internet artist and entertainer Korporate's "Black Chicago Be Like" series has been nominated for a Webby Award.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been called the internet's highest honor. The winners of this year's "Webby Awards" will be announced next week.

Among the nominees is South Side Chicago native Korporate.

The artist and entertainer has gone viral with his web series called "Black Chicago Be Like."

The series is nominated for "Best Variety & Reality: Video & Film," and it's making Chicago Proud.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by Korporate himself. He spoke about how he came up with the series and what it is based on.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Webby Awards are famous for their five-word speeches from award winners. When Prince won, he said "Everything You Think Is True."

The Webby Award winners will be announced on Tuesday

Korporate can be found on YouTube, @KorporateBidness.