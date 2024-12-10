Illinois man accused of threatening to kill Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama; Jill Biden; Mayorkas

Springfield, Illinois man Jacob Sterr has been accused of threatening to kill Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Jill Biden and Mayorkas.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against an Illinois man for allegedly threatening to kill President Joe Biden and others.

Authorities say Jacob Sterr of Springfield made death threats on social media against the president, first lady, former President Barack Obama and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas last month.

Officials say he also started a broadcast from his X account, threatening Mayorkas.

A detention hearing is set for Tuesday, but Sterr first appeared in court Friday.

He was appointed a public defender, and is being held until his hearing Tuesday.

The complaint against Sterr was made in Sangamon County, Illinois, according to court documents.