South suburban property owner says squatters living in his home for months, takes them to court

THORNTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team is hearing from another homeowner who says squatters have taken over their home.

The man said the alleged squatters have been living in his home since late last year.

The I-Team continues to hear from homeowners across Illinois who say squatters have cost them time, money and frustration.

In this latest case, a south suburban man said strangers have been living in his home for four months, leading him to take them to eviction court. But even that process is proving to be challenging.

Mark Goodman hasn't been inside his Thornton property since December. That's because he says complete strangers, and their pit bull, have been living there rent free.

In December, Goodman said he had just approved a tenant to move in and was meeting them to drop off the keys.

"I tried to go into the property and found out there were already people living there," Goodman said. "I'm like, 'What are you guys doing here? Who are you?' They said, 'We bought the house.' I said, 'You bought the house?!'"

He said the woman later changed her story, saying they had actually rented the home, but wouldn't show him any documentation.

So, Goodman called police. He said officers came, but said it was a civil matter.

"It's a horrible feeling," Goodman said. "My heart just fell right out of my chest... this is a huge problem and it's affecting a lot of people."

Over the past several weeks, the I-Team has heard from homeowners on the South Side of Chicago, Evergreen Park, Hazel Crest, Tinley Park, and now Thornton.

Property owners said strangers moved into their homes, claiming they have a right to be there and refused to leave.

"They need to get out, vacate the property," Goodman said.

In January, Goodman filed to evict the family, but he said that process has been long and frustrating.

He said to his surprise, the alleged squatters were referred to the "early resolution program," which offers free services and rental assistance resources, while the court process plays out.

Goodman said he's the one who needs assistance.

"There's mortgage, taxes, insurance," Goodman said. "It doesn't stop just because someone is living in the house."

The village of Thornton told the I-Team it is aware of the growing concerns related to squatters, and the village sympathizes with the property owner, but added "under Illinois law, property disputes involving squatters are considered civil matters, not criminal ones... in this situation, the village is without legal authority to remove the occupants without a court order."

"Our lawmakers need to get on this," Goodman said. "They need to get on this right away. If they don't want to do it, they need to be voted out. Period!"

ABC7 did reach out to the family inside the Thornton home. A woman answered, saying her mother met someone online who offered to rent her the home. She said her mom paid via cashier's check and signed a lease. When ABC7 asked to see the lease, she hung up the phone.

The village of Thornton shut off the water in the home because the people inside couldn't provide a lease or proof of ownership. It's a part of the village's new policy this year after seeing an uptick in squatting cases in Cook County. The village is also filing an injunction with the court to have the alleged squatters removed.

Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford has a bill that addressing squatting, and it's currently under review.

How to protect your home from squatters:

- Install cameras on your property, whether it's occupied or vacant. Police can usually remove illegal occupants if they catch them in the act of a break-in.

- Ask neighbors to check in on vacant property, that includes homes that are for sale.

- Weigh the pros and cons of "for sale" signs when putting a home on the market. It could potentially attract squatters or bad actors.