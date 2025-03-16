St. Patrick's Day parades across Chicago, suburbs showcase Irish pride

Chicago-area St. Patrick's Day parades showcased Irish pride on the Northwest Side, South Side and in Aurora on Sunday.

Chicago-area St. Patrick's Day parades showcased Irish pride on the Northwest Side, South Side and in Aurora on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Patrick's Day may be Monday, but the celebrations were already in full swing this weekend.

From the city to the suburbs, Chicagoland turned green today with big parades, bringing plenty of Irish music, dancing, and of course, pride.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations continued Sunday, where it was all about neighborhood pride.

The Northwest Side St. Patrick's Day Parade kicked off in Norwood Park for the 22nd year, started by Brian Murray's family in honor of their beloved mother.

The event has become a favorite time of year in the community.

"We've gone from 5,000 spectators, when you go down these streets, to northwest highway, they're jam packed," Murray said.

While many in the crowd were honoring their Irish heritage, they said the parade is for anyone who wants to celebrate.

'We need continue to bring diversity and continue traditions," said Tamera Guilinger with Mid-America Regional Council of Carpenters Local.

Stepping off at the same time Sunday, but in a different part of town, the South Side Irish Parade also attracted large crowds, many of whom have been attending for decades.

"It's something to do," parade spectator Joe Blumenthal said. "It's a good community event. It gets all the businesses involved."

Other participants were Irish at heart for the day, like members of the Chicago Red Line Ice Skating Team based in Morgan Park, who were excited to take part in the festivities.

"It's great to be a part of the activity that's in the community and then come out and join the community in a celebration like this," said Danielle Bell with the Chicago Red Line Ice Skating Team. "We're proud to be the South Side ice skating team."

Both parades had wintry weather in common, as did Aurora's St. Patrick's Day Parade, but the snow flurries couldn't freeze the Irish spirit on display as spectators celebrated the raising of the Irish flag.