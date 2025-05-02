Staff member at Bolingbrook school under investigation for alleged inappropriate communications

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A staff member at a southwest suburban school is under investigation for allegedly communicating inappropriately with a 14-year-old student.

Bolingbrook police said that staff member works at Brooks Middle School.

However, the student is from the Valley View School District in neighboring Romeoville.

Police and school officials said they quickly identified those involved and put a safety plan in place.

So far no charges have been filed and police said the incident remains under investigation.