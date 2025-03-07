Protesters gather in Chicago for 'Stand Up for Science' rally against federal research funding cuts

Protesters gathered for a "Stand Up for Science" rally in Chicago's Federal Plaza against the Trump administration's federal research funding cuts.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people rallied Friday against potential cuts federal funding for research, including in Chicago.

The "Stand Up for Science Rally" in Federal Plaza in the Loop was one of many hosted across the nation in conjunction with a national rally in Washington, D.C.

Many people spoke on federal funding toward their research with jobs already being lost in the process. There was a specific call to the hundreds of scientists who showed up at Federal Plaza to throw their hat into running for office.

It was a call to activate the scientists who know best the impact in federal cuts to research funding.

"This graduate student spent over two years crafting the application, submitting it, and revising it, and now, because of anti-trans legislation and executive orders, the funding that this student was going to receive is no longer available," Northwestern University student Madeleine Vessely said.

Court battles blocking President Donald Trump's administration from cutting National Institute of Health grants are the only thing that is keeping much of the research work going.

"We've identified at least 22 grants that are at risk of funding cuts," said Tessa Bonney, University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health assistant professor. "Those grants support over 100 UIC faculty and staff and over 140 students who rely on funding through employment or tuition waivers."

Bonney said the school has identified at least $47 million that would be lost if the cuts do take effect.

"We are very uncertain," Bonney said. "We don't know what the next fiscal year will look like for us."

Federal funding impacts research for things like cancer, pollution, climate change and diabetes. It's why those who lost their job have felt urged to speak out.

"I was reclassified by the national science foundation as probationary, and at 10 o'clock I went to the meeting, and 168 of us were fired," said Karl Rockne, who was fired from the National Science Foundation. "The only way this is going to be made better is by you making your voice heard talk to the people who you elected."

The pushback comes as President Trump is reportedly preparing to sign an executive order dismantling the Department of Education.