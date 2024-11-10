24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Northwest Indiana, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 10, 2024 6:17PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

STARKE CO. Ind. (WLS) -- A man in his 50s died after falling while on a hunting trip, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 53-year-old was deer hunting when officials said he fell from a tree stand.

The incident happened in Starke County at about 3 p.m. in the 3500-block of S. 700 E. in Knox.

Officials said the man was not wearing a full-body safety harness.

He died at the scene.

He was identified as Larry Sedwick of Cedar Lake.

The incident is still under investigation.

Conservation Officers reminded hunters to wear a full-body safety harness when hunting from an elevated hunting platform.

Assisting agencies include the Starke County Sheriff's Office, Starke County Coroner's Office, Starke County EMS, and Knox Police Department.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW