Hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Northwest Indiana, officials say

STARKE CO. Ind. (WLS) -- A man in his 50s died after falling while on a hunting trip, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A 53-year-old was deer hunting when officials said he fell from a tree stand.

The incident happened in Starke County at about 3 p.m. in the 3500-block of S. 700 E. in Knox.

Officials said the man was not wearing a full-body safety harness.

He died at the scene.

He was identified as Larry Sedwick of Cedar Lake.

The incident is still under investigation.

Conservation Officers reminded hunters to wear a full-body safety harness when hunting from an elevated hunting platform.

Assisting agencies include the Starke County Sheriff's Office, Starke County Coroner's Office, Starke County EMS, and Knox Police Department.

