Person dies after falling at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County: Illinois DNR

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 10:29PM
A person is dead after a fall at Starved Rock State Park. The state DNR said the incident was reported Saturday at Illinois Canyon in the park.

LA SALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after falling at Starved Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. at Illinois Canyon in the park. Police remained on the scene into Saturday evening.

The LaSalle County coroner was also on the scene.

What caused the fall was not immediately clear, and ABC7 is working to find out more about the victim.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

