Police investigate possible shooting incident on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating reports of shots fired on the Stevenson Expressway on Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a report of a shooting in the southbound lanes near State Street around 6 a.m.

ISP said there were no reports of injuries at the scene, but closures on Interstate 55 remained in effect for hours

Those closures were in place at DuSable Lake Shore Drive to I-55 southbound, the Chinatown feeder ramp to I-55 southbound and Interstate 94 to I-55.

Traffic was flowing again by noon.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.