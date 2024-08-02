WATCH LIVE

City of Chicago employee carjacked in Streeterville, police say

Friday, August 2, 2024 9:47PM
Friday, August 2, 2024 9:47PM
A city employee was targeted in a Streeterville, Chicago carjacking in the 300-block of East Chicago Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A carjacker targeted a city of Chicago employee downtown on Friday morning, police said.

Police said carjacking happened in the Streeterville neighborhood's 300-block of East Chicago Avenue.

Someone walked up to the employee, a woman, and demanded her city of Chicago vehicle, police said. She handed over the keys, and the suspect drove off.

But the suspect did not get far. Police stopped and arrested them and recovered the vehicle in River North.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information.

