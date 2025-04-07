Student visas being revoked for several college students across US

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
The measure might possibly affect Duke University basketball player Khaman Maluach.

Monday, April 7, 2025 5:21PM
This comes as the Trump administration alleges violations by some students -- many of them targeted over Pro-Palestinian activism.

WASHINGTON -- A number of college students across the country are having their student visas revoked, with little to no warning.

This comes as the Trump administration alleges violations by some students -- many of them targeted over pro-Palestinian activism.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sweeping action to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders.

That measure might possibly affect Duke University basketball player Khaman Maluach, who was one of the stars of this year's March Madness tournament.

