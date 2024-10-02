Suburbs hosting Coffee With a Cop events

ELK GROVE VILLAGE< Ill. (WLS) -- People in a number of communities will be able to have coffee with a cop.
The annual day is designed to bring people in uniform together with residents to build better community relations.
Events are taking place in a number of locations around the area.
WHEN + WHERE:
EVENT #1:
-Location: McDonald's I 947 N. Meacham Rd I Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
-Time: 7AM-9AM CST
-Date: Wednesday, October 2
-Who:
-Elk Grove Police Department + its Chief and Deputy Chief, and other police officers
2.EVENT #2:
-Location: McDonald's I 453 Redington Dr. I South Elgin, IL 60177
-Time: 8AM-9AM CST
-Date: Wednesday, October 2
-Who:
-South Elgin Police Department
3. EVENT #3:
Location: McDonald's I 5555 Grand Ave. I Gurnee, IL 60031
-Time: 7AM-9AM CST
-Date: Wednesday, October 2
-Who:
-Local Police Department
4. EVENT #4:
-Location: McDonald's I 809 Plainfield Rd. I Darien, IL 60561
-Time: 7AM-11AM CST
-Date: Wednesday, October 2
-Who:
-Darien Police Department