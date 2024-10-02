Suburbs hosting Coffee With a Cop events

ELK GROVE VILLAGE< Ill. (WLS) -- People in a number of communities will be able to have coffee with a cop.

The annual day is designed to bring people in uniform together with residents to build better community relations.

Events are taking place in a number of locations around the area.

WHEN + WHERE:

EVENT #1:

-Location: McDonald's I 947 N. Meacham Rd I Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

-Time: 7AM-9AM CST

-Date: Wednesday, October 2

-Who:

-Elk Grove Police Department + its Chief and Deputy Chief, and other police officers

2.EVENT #2:

-Location: McDonald's I 453 Redington Dr. I South Elgin, IL 60177

-Time: 8AM-9AM CST

-Date: Wednesday, October 2

-Who:

-South Elgin Police Department

3. EVENT #3:

Location: McDonald's I 5555 Grand Ave. I Gurnee, IL 60031

-Time: 7AM-9AM CST

-Date: Wednesday, October 2

-Who:

-Local Police Department

4. EVENT #4:

-Location: McDonald's I 809 Plainfield Rd. I Darien, IL 60561

-Time: 7AM-11AM CST

-Date: Wednesday, October 2

-Who:

-Darien Police Department

