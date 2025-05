Suenos Music Festival coming to Grant Park this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Suenos steps into town this weekend with a Latina legend!

Shakira is one of the headliners for the Grant Park music festival.

The fest is meant to lift up Latin culture with music, people and food!

Aaron Ampudia is Sueno's co-founder and he joined ABC7 to talk about why he created the festivals, the food and featuring Latin-owned businesses.

For more information, visit www.suenosmusicfestival.com.