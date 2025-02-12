Summerfest 2025 lineup: The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lainey Wilson among headliners

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Summerfest has announced their 2025 lineup.

The three-weekend festival begins on June 19 and ends on July 5th.

The Lumineers are this year's headliners with special guest Hippo Campus on July 5.

Artists participating at this year's event include: Hozier with Gigi Perez, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli, The Killers, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & the Saints, Benson Boone, James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits, Def Leppard with Tesla, BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, Loud Luxury, OFFSET, Jack's Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, DEVO, Motion City Soundtrack, Betty Who, Snow Tha Product, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more.

To learn more about tickets and the full lineup, click here.