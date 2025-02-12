BreakingComplete List of Chicago Area School Closings
24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Summerfest 2025 lineup: The Lumineers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lainey Wilson among headliners

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 8:49PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- Summerfest has announced their 2025 lineup.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The three-weekend festival begins on June 19 and ends on July 5th.

The Lumineers are this year's headliners with special guest Hippo Campus on July 5.

Artists participating at this year's event include: Hozier with Gigi Perez, Megan Thee Stallion with Flo Milli, The Killers, Lainey Wilson with Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith & the Saints, Benson Boone, James Taylor with Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits, Def Leppard with Tesla, BossMan DLow, The Avett Brothers, Japanese Breakfast, CAKE, The Head And The Heart, Riley Green, Gary Clark Jr., Young the Giant, Babymetal, Loud Luxury, OFFSET, Jack's Mannequin, Lindsey Stirling, Whiskey Myers, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, Ayra Starr, Richard Marx, Porter Robinson, Dirty Heads, The Fray, Natasha Bedingfield, DEVO, Motion City Soundtrack, Betty Who, Snow Tha Product, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more.

To learn more about tickets and the full lineup, click here.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW