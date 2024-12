Support student scholars to go to college this holiday season

The event is happening Dec. 7 at the Marriot Marquis Chicago.

The Calahan Foundation is hosting its "16th Annual Celebration of Giving Scholarship Benefit Gala."

It's a fundraiser for the Calahan League of College Scholars.

It is happening Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

Single tickets are $150 and tables of 10 are $1,500.

Per the Calahan's, the founders of the foundation, the organization has raised over $300,000 over the years.

To help support, click here.