Supreme Court upholds a Tennessee law banning some gender-affirming care for minors

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Tennessee law banning certain gender-affirming care treatment for minors.

The court ruled 6-3, with Chief Justice John Roberts authoring the opinion. The court's three liberal justices dissented.

"This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field," Roberts wrote. "The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound."

Roberts wrote that the court's majority found the Tennessee law did not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment, and it was leaving "questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process."

"The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not "to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic" of the law before us ... but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment," he wrote.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor read her dissent from the bench.

"By retreating from meaningful judicial review exactly where it matters most, the Court abandons transgender children and their families to political whims. In sadness, I dissent," she wrote.

