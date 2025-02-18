Wife dies after crashing into frozen Illinois pond, husband attempts rescue

A man dove into a frozen pond to try and save his wife after a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

A man dove into a frozen pond to try and save his wife after a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

A man dove into a frozen pond to try and save his wife after a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

A man dove into a frozen pond to try and save his wife after a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

BREESE, Ill. -- A man dove into a frozen pond to try and save his wife after a traffic crash in southern Illinois.

The crash happened Sunday morning along Rod and Gun Road just north of Breese, Illinois.

Steven and Susan Hilmes were driving when their car veered off the road, flipped upside down, and sank into a frozen pond.

Steven was able to escape, but his wife did not. He dove in to try to rescue her, but he was unsuccessful.

911 dispatcher: "911 do you have an emergency to report?"

Caller: "I have a man that just walked into our home and is stating that his wife is at the bottom of a pond."

The daughter of Susan said she was a devoted mother, a loving wife, and the biggest cheerleader for her family.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the crash and working to increase safety measures.