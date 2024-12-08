Syrian-Americans in Chicago celebrate downfall of Assad regime: 'My country is back'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration Sunday in Chicago's Congress Plaza in the Loop could only be described as an outpouring of pent up emotion.

Hundreds turned out to celebrate the downfall of the Assad regime that has been in place in Syria since 1970. It is the reason that most of people celebrating emigrated to the United States.

The sound of the drums at the celebration was deafening as people danced, sang, and hugged. Hundreds of Syrian-Americans were brought together in joyous celebration. Their home nation's 52-year-dictatorship is now over, almost in the blink of an eye.

"We are completely stunned by the speed of this. And we got it," Syrian American Council President Hani Atassi said. "This is a celebration now."

Ironically, the gathering was planned on Saturday, even before Bashar Al-Assad resigned as president and fled Syria. Organizers intended to pile on the mounting international pressure for him to leave, not imagining it would happen this fast.

"We couldn't believe it. One week and all this gone," said Maher Khatta with Citizens for a Secure and Safe America. "The tyranny gone. All those people who ruled the country for 52 years gone. It's unbelievable."

"I hope Syria to be a democratic country, and I hope the people of Syria will feel the freedom and will look to the future." Mohammed Al Zoubi, Citizens for a Secure and Safe America

In the crowd Sunday were people of all ages. Among them were many who have been in Chicago for decades, unable to go home for fear of political persecution. Many others were recent immigrants, who left Syria as refugees when the country's civil war began 13 years ago.

It is a war that's claimed over half a million lives, and seen 14 million people forced to flee their homes.

"I'm feeling so happy. My country is back," Syrian refugee Sadell Matar Al-Haj said. "I have left the war when I was four years old, and I'm just so happy to feel that I have a country again."

While it is unclear what kind of government will take over in Syria, for now at least there is hope.

"I hope Syria to be a democratic country," said Mohammed Al Zoubi with Citizens for a Secure and Safe America. "And I hope the people of Syria will feel the freedom and will look to the future."

While Sunday was a day to celebrate, many of those who even in exile have remained politically active know the hard work to rebuild the country starts now. It is an effort they say they intend to be a part of.

