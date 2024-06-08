WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 men wounded in Taco Bell shooting in Chicago's Loop, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 8, 2024 11:33AM
2 men wounded in Taco Bell shooting in the Loop
Two men were injured after someone opened fire on a Taco Bell Cantina restaurant on Wabash in the Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were injured after someone opened fire on a Taco Bell Cantina in the Loop, Chicago police said.

It happened just after midnight Saturday in the 100 block of N. Wabash, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victims were inside of the Taco Bell when a male suspect fired shots into the restaurant, said police.

SEE ALSO: 3 kids wounded in shootings hour apart on South Side. Chicago police say

A 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 40-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. He was also taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was last listed in good contion.

Investigators said it's unclear what led to the shooting.

The incident is being investigated by Area Three detectives.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW