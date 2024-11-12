Taika Waititi's Disney holiday short is full of childhood wonder and a very special octopus 

"A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus" is Taika Waititi's heartfelt adventure about the magic of the holidays

Taika Waititi teams up with Disney to release "A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus," out now on YouTube.

LOS ANGELES -- This holiday season, Taika Waititi and Disney bring a heartwarming new short that taps into the magic of childhood wonder and the joy of the holidays.

"A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus" tells the story of a young boy who discovers a curious octopus during a seaside vacation. As the boy and his new aquatic companion bond, he introduces his new friend to life on land, showcasing the wonders of everyday experiences.

After watching the Disney film, "The Santa Clause" on TV, the two are inspired to hatch a plan and get the octopus a ride on Santa's sleigh.

This holiday short marks the latest collaboration between Waititi and The Walt Disney Company following his directorial work on Marvel films "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" as well as his executive producing role on Hulu shows "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Reservation Dogs."

Waititi shares his thoughts on how the heartwarming emotions of the holidays align perfectly with the magic of Disney films.

"I think they go hand in hand and it's the perfect match - and only Disney could have made something like this...with me," he said.

