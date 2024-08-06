Hazel Crest police looking for hit-and-run drivers who struck woman twice; victim dies of injuries

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Hazel Crest police are looking for two drivers who ran over a woman last week. She later died of her injuries.

Police said they were called to 173rd and Kedzie at about 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, for a pedestrian who had been struck by a car. Witnesses told officers a white SUV had struck a woman and then kept driving north on Kedzie.

Police said that as the woman lay in the street after being struck by the SUV, a witness tried to stop northbound traffic but a black sedan ignored them and ran over her again.

When officers arrived, they found the woman unresponsive with "extensive injuries." She was taken to South Suburban Hospital where she died on Sunday from her injuries.

She was identified as Tamia Costello.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or who may have video or other information about this incident. If you do any information, contact Hazel Crest police at 708-335-940.

